Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Will Zalatoris in the third round at the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 11th at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Piercy and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Rory Sabbatini, Branden Grace, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, and Sung Kang are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Will Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Will Zalatoris at 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Zalatoris at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Zalatoris's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.
Zalatoris hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.
