  • Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Will Zalatoris in the third round at the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Zalatoris nearly chips in at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.