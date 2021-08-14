In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler McCumber is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Simpson's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Simpson hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Simpson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Simpson had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Simpson's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Simpson hit an approach shot from 227 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Simpson's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Simpson's 78 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even for the round.