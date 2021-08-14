-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Tyler McCumber in the third round at the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler McCumber's 53-foot birdie putt at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Tyler McCumber makes a 53-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyler McCumber hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McCumber finished his day in 2nd at 12 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Tyler McCumber's 81 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyler McCumber to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCumber had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, McCumber reached the green in 2 and rolled a 53-foot putt for birdie. This put McCumber at 4 under for the round.
