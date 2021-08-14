Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler McCumber is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Duncan hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Duncan had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Duncan's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan's tee shot went 143 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Duncan had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Duncan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 1 under for the round.