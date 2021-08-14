-
-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
-
The Takeaway
Adam Scott moves up the standings, Fowler stays the same
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Wyndham Championship, where Adam Scott entered the week just inside the top 125 in the FedExCup Standings and improved his position with a solid opening round, while Rickie Fowler still remains outside looking in at Sedgefield Country Club.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Tommy Fleetwood hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 52nd at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Rose, Tyler Duncan, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, Webb Simpson, and Branden Grace are tied for 5th at 11 under.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
After a 231 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Fleetwood's 111 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.
-
-