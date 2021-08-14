-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Sungjae Im in the third round at the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im's 178-yard approach to 18 inches and birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im hits a 178-yard approach to 18 inches, then birdies the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Im finished his round tied for 13th at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Sungjae Im's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Im chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
