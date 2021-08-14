  • Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Sungjae Im in the third round at the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im hits a 178-yard approach to 18 inches, then birdies the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im's 178-yard approach to 18 inches and birdie at Wyndham

