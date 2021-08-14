-
Sung Kang shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sung Kang birdies No. 3 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Sung Kang hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 13th at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Kang missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 under for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
