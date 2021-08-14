  • Si Woo Kim putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim's 19-foot birdie putt at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.