Si Woo Kim putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim's 19-foot birdie putt at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 13th at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Si Woo Kim hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
