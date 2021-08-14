Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Straka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Straka had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Straka's tee shot went 172 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Straka's 110 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Straka had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.