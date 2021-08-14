  • Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 3 at Wyndham

