Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 13th at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Muñoz's 173 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
Muñoz had a 364-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
