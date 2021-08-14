-
Seamus Power shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Seamus Power hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 71st at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Power had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Power's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Power's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Power suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Power at even-par for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Power reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Power had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.
