  • Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Scott Piercy makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Piercy's aggressive wedge sets up birdie at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Scott Piercy makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.