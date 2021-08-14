-
Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
Highlights
Scott Piercy's aggressive wedge sets up birdie at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Scott Piercy makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; and Tyler McCumber is in 2nd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Piercy had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Piercy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at even for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
Piercy hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Piercy's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
