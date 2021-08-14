-
Sam Ryder shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
Highlights
Sam Ryder makes birdie on No. 3 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Sam Ryder hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyler Duncan, Branden Grace, Kevin Na, and Roger Sloan are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Ryder's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Ryder's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
