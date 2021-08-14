-
Russell Knox shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 46th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and David Lingmerth, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Brian Stuard, Adam Scott, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Knox had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Knox's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Knox had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
