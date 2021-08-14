-
-
Russell Henley putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Russell Henley sinks a 33-foot eagle on No. 15 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Russell Henley makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Russell Henley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his day in 1st at 15 under; Tyler McCumber is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Russell Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Henley at 2 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.
-
-