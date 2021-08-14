-
Rory Sabbatini comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini sinks a 17-foot birdie putt at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Rory Sabbatini makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Rory Sabbatini hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; and Tyler McCumber is in 2nd at 12 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Rory Sabbatini hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
