  • Rory Sabbatini comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Rory Sabbatini makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory Sabbatini sinks a 17-foot birdie putt at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Rory Sabbatini makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.