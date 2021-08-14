-
-
Roger Sloan delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the third at the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Roger Sloan makes birdie on No. 12 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Sloan finished his round tied for 4th at 11 under with Rory Sabbatini, Branden Grace, and Sebastián Muñoz; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; and Webb Simpson and Tyler Duncan are tied for 2nd at 12 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Roger Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
Sloan hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Sloan hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Sloan's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Sloan hit his 232 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sloan to 6 under for the round.
-
-