Robert MacIntyre shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert MacIntyre hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 67th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, MacIntyre chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving MacIntyre to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, MacIntyre hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.
