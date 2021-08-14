-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 59th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Nick Taylor, David Lingmerth, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Brian Stuard, Branden Grace, Harold Varner III, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oppenheim had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Oppenheim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Oppenheim's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
