Richy Werenski finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 14, 2021
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 62nd at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Werenski got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Werenski hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Werenski's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Werenski to even for the round.
