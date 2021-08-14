-
-
7-over 77 by Rafael Campos in third round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Rafael Campos hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Campos finished his round in 74th at 3 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Nick Taylor, David Lingmerth, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Sam Ryder, Brian Stuard, Branden Grace, Harold Varner III, Brendon Todd, Roger Sloan, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Campos got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Campos hit his 171 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Campos to even-par for the round.
At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Campos got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 2 over for the round.
Campos got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Campos to 6 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Campos to 7 over for the round.
-
-