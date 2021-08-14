-
Nick Taylor shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 30th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 157 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
