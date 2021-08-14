-
Nelson Ledesma shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nelson Ledesma hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Ledesma finished his round tied for 71st at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Nick Taylor, David Lingmerth, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Brian Stuard, Branden Grace, Harold Varner III, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
Ledesma got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Ledesma had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Ledesma's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 4 over for the round.
