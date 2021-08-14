-
Nate Lashley shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nate Lashley reaches in two to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Nate Lashley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Si Woo Kim, Scott Piercy, Brian Stuard, Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Denny McCarthy, David Lingmerth, Ben Taylor, Will Zalatoris, Sam Ryder, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes, Harold Varner III, Brendon Todd, Sebastián Muñoz, Tyler Duncan, and Sung Kang are tied for 9th at 9 under.
Lashley got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lashley hit an approach shot from 197 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lashley hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lashley's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
