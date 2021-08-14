-
Michael Kim shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Kim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 66th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, Roger Sloan, Webb Simpson, and Branden Grace are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Nick Taylor, Justin Rose, Denny McCarthy, David Lingmerth, Ben Taylor, Si Woo Kim, Will Zalatoris, Sam Ryder, Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Brian Stuard, Sebastián Muñoz, Tyler Duncan, Brendon Todd, and Sung Kang are tied for 7th at 9 under.
Kim got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 4 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kim's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
