Michael Gligic shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Gligic hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 68th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Nick Taylor, David Lingmerth, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Sam Ryder, Brian Stuard, Branden Grace, Harold Varner III, Brendon Todd, Roger Sloan, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
After a 233 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.
