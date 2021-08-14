  • Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Matt Kuchar makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar sinks a 19-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Matt Kuchar makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.