Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar sinks a 19-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Matt Kuchar makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 35th at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyler Duncan, Branden Grace, Kevin Na, and Roger Sloan are tied for 6th at 11 under.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Kuchar suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Kuchar hit his 204 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Kuchar had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
