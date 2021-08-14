-
Matt Jones comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Jones finished his round tied for 56th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Brian Stuard, Adam Scott, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Matt Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matt Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Jones's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.
Jones tee shot went 168 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Jones had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
