Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and David Lingmerth, Nick Taylor, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Tyler Duncan, and K.H. Lee are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
Hubbard hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 192 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hubbard's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Hubbard had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
