In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Mark Anderson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 61st at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Anderson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.

Anderson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Anderson to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Anderson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Anderson to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Anderson's 153 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Anderson had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Anderson's 132 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Anderson had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Anderson to even-par for the round.

Anderson got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Anderson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Anderson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Anderson's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to even for the round.