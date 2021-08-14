-
-
Mackenzie Hughes finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 28th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyler Duncan, Branden Grace, Kevin Na, and Roger Sloan are tied for 6th at 11 under.
Hughes got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hughes hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hughes hit an approach shot from 161 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hughes's 103 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to even-par for the round.
-
-