Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kiradech Aphibarnrat makes birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Tyler McCumber, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, Webb Simpson, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Aphibarnrat had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.
Aphibarnrat hit his drive 370 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, Aphibarnrat missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Aphibarnrat's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
