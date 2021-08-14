In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Tway hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 46th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Brian Stuard, Adam Scott, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Tway hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Tway's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Tway hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Tway's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.