Kevin Streelman shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Streelman's nice wedge and birdie at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler McCumber is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Streelman's tee shot went 190 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Streelman's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
