Kevin Na shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kevin Na makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Na hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 4th at 11 under with Kevin Kisner, Justin Rose, Tyler Duncan, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; and Scott Piercy and Tyler McCumber are tied for 2nd at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Na's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Na had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Na chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Na hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
