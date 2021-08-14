Kevin Kisner hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 4th at 11 under with Tyler Duncan, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; and Scott Piercy and Tyler McCumber are tied for 2nd at 12 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Kevin Kisner hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kisner had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green seventh, Kisner suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kisner's 90 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kisner to 5 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 4 under for the round.