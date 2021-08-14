-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 53rd at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Sebastián Muñoz, Branden Grace, Roger Sloan, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Mitchell had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Mitchell's 88 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to even-par for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
