K.H. Lee hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 22nd at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson and Tyler Duncan are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Branden Grace, Sebastián Muñoz, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Lee had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lee hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lee hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.