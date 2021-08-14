-
Justin Rose shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose makes birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Justin Rose hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler McCumber is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 343 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rose chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Rose hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rose at 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 under for the round.
