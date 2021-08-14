-
Johnson Wagner shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Johnson Wagner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wagner finished his round tied for 46th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Wagner got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wagner to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wagner had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Wagner's 134 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.
