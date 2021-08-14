-
John Augenstein shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, John Augenstein hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Augenstein finished his round tied for 22nd at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Augenstein's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 1 under for the round.
Augenstein got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Augenstein to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Augenstein's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Augenstein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Augenstein to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Augenstein's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 1 under for the round.
