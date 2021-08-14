-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas cards birdie at No. 15 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Vegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.
