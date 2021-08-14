-
-
Jason Dufner shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
Jason Dufner hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 54th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Dufner had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Dufner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Dufner hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Dufner's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Dufner's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Dufner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
-
-