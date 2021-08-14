-
James Hahn shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn's solid approach and birdie at Wyndham
James Hahn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 59th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner, Tyler McCumber, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, Webb Simpson, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hahn had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hahn's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Hahn got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hahn's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.
