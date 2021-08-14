-
Hudson Swafford shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Hudson Swafford hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 10th at 10 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Piercy and Tyler McCumber are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner, Justin Rose, Tyler Duncan, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Swafford had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Swafford hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Swafford's 162 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Swafford had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Swafford's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
