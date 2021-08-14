-
Harry Higgs shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs dials in approach to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Harry Higgs hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 9th at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
Higgs hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Higgs's 103 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.
