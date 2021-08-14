-
Harold Varner III shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Simpson’s Sedgefield streak, Fowler misses playoffs, Henley’s hot putter
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Wyndham Championship, where Webb Simpson’s four-year top 3 streak looks to continue, Rickie Fowler missed the cut and the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time and Russell Henley continues to lead with his hot putter.
Harold Varner III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 13 under, and Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, Tyler McCumber, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, Webb Simpson, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Varner III hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Varner III had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Varner III got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
