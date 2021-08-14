  • Harold Varner III shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Wyndham Championship, where Webb Simpson’s four-year top 3 streak looks to continue, Rickie Fowler missed the cut and the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time and Russell Henley continues to lead with his hot putter.
    The Takeaway

    Simpson’s Sedgefield streak, Fowler misses playoffs, Henley’s hot putter

