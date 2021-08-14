Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 60th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, van Rooyen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van Rooyen at 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, van Rooyen missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, van Rooyen had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 4 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, van Rooyen's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.