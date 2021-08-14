-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy's nice second yields eagle at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Denny McCarthy lands his 233-yard approach 8 feet from the cup, setting up an eagle at the par-5 15th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 28th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Rose, Tyler Duncan, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, Webb Simpson, and Branden Grace are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 146 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCarthy had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
