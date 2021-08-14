  • Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Denny McCarthy lands his 233-yard approach 8 feet from the cup, setting up an eagle at the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy's nice second yields eagle at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Denny McCarthy lands his 233-yard approach 8 feet from the cup, setting up an eagle at the par-5 15th hole.