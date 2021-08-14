-
David Lingmerth shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Lingmerth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Tyler McCumber, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, Webb Simpson, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Lingmerth hit his 182 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lingmerth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 4 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Lingmerth had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lingmerth's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Lingmerth got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lingmerth to even for the round.
